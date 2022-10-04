Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 1.5% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 3.8 %
Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. 139,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,637. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.
Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Featured Articles
