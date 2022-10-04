Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Up 14.9% in September

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKD traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 77,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $818.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $689.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.40 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

