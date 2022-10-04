Brokerages Set Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) PT at $16.30

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WBX opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox

Wallbox Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,937,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $8,084,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.