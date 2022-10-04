Brokerages Set Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) PT at $16.30

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Wallbox Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WBX opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,937,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $8,084,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

