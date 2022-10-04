Brokerages Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Target Price at $36.56

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE IPG opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.