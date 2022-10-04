Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) PT at $1,307.00

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,307.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEGXF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,585 ($19.15) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Stock Performance

Shares of SEGXF opened at $8.50 on Thursday. SEGRO has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.