Brokerages Set Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) PT at $2,147.00

Shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,087.50.

RKWBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Rockwool A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,660.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS RKWBF opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.10. Rockwool A/S has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $486.71.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

