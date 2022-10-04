Brokerages Set Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target at $39.00

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVNC. StockNews.com cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,580,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5,570.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 523,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 514,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 336,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,047,000 after acquiring an additional 265,422 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

