Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) PT at $14.22

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marqeta to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 11.1% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 39.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

