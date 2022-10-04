Brokerages Set CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Price Target at $99.75

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTGLY shares. Citigroup raised CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CD Projekt from 85.00 to 75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised CD Projekt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CD Projekt from 97.00 to 78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CD Projekt in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CD Projekt Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

