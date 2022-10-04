Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $81,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $18.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $475.19. 69,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,859. The company has a market cap of $192.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.64 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

