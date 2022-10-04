British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.00.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

