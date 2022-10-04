Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.6% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE:BMY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.64. 106,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,473,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.