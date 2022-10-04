Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.6% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.64. 106,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,473,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.