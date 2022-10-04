Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 283,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 54,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.32. The stock had a trading volume of 317,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473,201. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

