Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.23–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$91.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.79–$0.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Braze stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,600. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -20.93.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 152,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 474,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 792,048 shares of company stock valued at $27,538,210 and sold 120,022 shares valued at $5,166,792. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Braze in the second quarter worth $1,038,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Braze in the first quarter worth $762,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Braze in the second quarter worth $730,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Braze in the second quarter worth $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

