Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Major Shareholder Purchases $544,418.16 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 15,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $544,418.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 570,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,809.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Thursday, September 22nd, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 44,733 shares of Braze stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,521,816.66.

On Monday, September 19th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 15,053 shares of Braze stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $528,661.36.

On Friday, September 16th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 152,374 shares of Braze stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,333,090.00.

Braze Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 414,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,198. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRZE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.