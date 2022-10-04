Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bottomline Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,016,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 789,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1,598.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 866,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,183,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

