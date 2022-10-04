Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 47,861 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,861 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.88% of Qualys worth $43,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Qualys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Qualys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 203,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 200,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $143.05 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.33.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total value of $869,409.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,334,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

