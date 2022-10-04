Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $61,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after buying an additional 194,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after buying an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,413,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $959,748,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $344.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

