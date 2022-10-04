Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $61,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after buying an additional 194,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after buying an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,413,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $959,748,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $344.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

