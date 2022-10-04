Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.11% of Stryker worth $80,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker stock opened at $209.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

