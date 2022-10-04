Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.6% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Accenture worth $164,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock opened at $264.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.02. The stock has a market cap of $167.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $254.27 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

