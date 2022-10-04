Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78,395 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 1.2% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.89% of AptarGroup worth $127,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $135.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.