Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 507,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94,990 shares during the quarter. Hubbell makes up about 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $90,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $227.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $232.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.41 and its 200 day moving average is $198.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

