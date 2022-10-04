Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,564 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $46,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,275,000 after buying an additional 626,638 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after buying an additional 791,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,716,000 after buying an additional 358,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,256,000 after purchasing an additional 345,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $154.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

