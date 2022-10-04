Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 21,736 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Church & Dwight worth $52,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $203,912,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after buying an additional 1,508,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after buying an additional 514,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after buying an additional 514,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after buying an additional 202,627 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHD opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

