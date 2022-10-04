Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.26% of Ross Stores worth $64,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

