Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,580,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,432 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $71,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,798,000 after purchasing an additional 87,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Performance

PRGS stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $762,776 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.