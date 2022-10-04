Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 4,747 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 471,174 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $57,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after buying an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $675,103,000 after purchasing an additional 122,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $146.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,475,931 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

