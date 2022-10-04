Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a $251.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAM. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Beer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $350.69.

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $328.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.52. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $556.68.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.98). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 166.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Stories

