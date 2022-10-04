BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Gap Up to $65.25

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.25, but opened at $68.83. BlueLinx shares last traded at $70.66, with a volume of 245 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BXC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

BlueLinx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $706.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 29.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

