BLOCKMAX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (OCB)

BLOCKMAX (OCB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, BLOCKMAX has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKMAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKMAX has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $28,129.00 worth of BLOCKMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BLOCKMAX Profile

BLOCKMAX’s genesis date was August 13th, 2021. BLOCKMAX’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. BLOCKMAX’s official Twitter account is @blockmaxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLOCKMAX is blockmax.io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKMAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmax (OCB) aims to offer OCB Blockchain wallet and asset management tools. OCB Blockchain wallet will provide users with many current features with many utilities for quick transaction and payment purposes.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

