Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,170,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 14,370,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

NYSE:BLND traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. 22,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,724. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Blend Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $58,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,345.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,045 shares of company stock worth $304,056 over the last three months. 15.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,599,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

