Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,180,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 15,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.49. 3,168,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,923. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.42.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.