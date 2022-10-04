BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Up 17.0% in September

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BUI stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 59,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,609. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

