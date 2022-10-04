BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lifted by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.00.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK traded up $16.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $588.90. 15,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,530. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $658.79. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $543.23 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

