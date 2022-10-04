Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Gap Up to $45.01

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.01, but opened at $48.99. Blackbaud shares last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 7,155 shares changing hands.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -177.51, a P/E/G ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $264.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 33.5% during the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 9,751,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,882 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 511,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after acquiring an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blackbaud by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,546,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

