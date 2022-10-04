BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Down 9.0% in September

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
BIT Mining Stock Performance
Shares of BIT Mining stock remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 383,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,631. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.59. BIT Mining has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $10.60.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 4.97%.
BIT Mining Company Profile
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
