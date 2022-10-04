BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Down 9.0% in September

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BIT Mining Stock Performance

Shares of BIT Mining stock remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 383,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,631. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.59. BIT Mining has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $10.60.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 4.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIT Mining

BIT Mining Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 36.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 1,519.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 224.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares during the period. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.