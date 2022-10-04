Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Biostage Price Performance

Biostage stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. Biostage has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -0.32.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc and changed its name to Biostage, Inc in March 2016.

