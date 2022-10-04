Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) vs. Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Critical Survey

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) and Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bio-Path and Kronos Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Path N/A N/A -$10.44 million ($1.77) -1.85 Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$151.08 million ($2.98) -1.17

Bio-Path is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kronos Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Bio-Path has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bio-Path and Kronos Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Path 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kronos Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bio-Path presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.23%. Kronos Bio has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 503.45%. Given Kronos Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than Bio-Path.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of Bio-Path shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Bio-Path shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Path and Kronos Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Path N/A -51.96% -49.06% Kronos Bio N/A -48.80% -42.72%

Summary

Kronos Bio beats Bio-Path on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing Liposomal Bcl-2 for the treatment of refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Liposomal STAT3 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and AML; and prexigebersen-A for various solid tumors. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of ENTO in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

