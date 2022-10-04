BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Update

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF Trading Up 4.1 %

BGSF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,270. BGSF has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47.

BGSF Announces Dividend

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. BGSF had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 20.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 507,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 86,267 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 20.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 35.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.