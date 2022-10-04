Bernzott Capital Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Gentex comprises approximately 2.8% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.38% of Gentex worth $25,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Gentex by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. 29,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,610. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $463.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

