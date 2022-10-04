Bernzott Capital Advisors Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 4.8 %

MS stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.27. 262,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,252,396. The stock has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.