Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 5,696 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. BrightView makes up 4.0% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in BrightView were worth $36,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 277,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 809,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,586. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $800.73 million, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). BrightView had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

