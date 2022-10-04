Bernzott Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,745 shares during the period. HCI Group comprises 3.0% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 3.99% of HCI Group worth $27,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HCI Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in HCI Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in HCI Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,093. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.39%.

In other HCI Group news, Director Lauren L. Valiente bought 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.31 per share, with a total value of $25,014.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 694 shares in the company, valued at $40,467.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCI Group news, CEO Paresh Patel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.08 per share, with a total value of $51,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.31 per share, with a total value of $25,014.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,467.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

