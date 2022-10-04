Bernzott Capital Advisors Grows Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,016,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Callaway Golf accounts for about 2.3% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $20,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $505,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,838 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 15.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 144,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 145.6% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at $14,792,649.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Stock Performance

NYSE:ELY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,792. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

