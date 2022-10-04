BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 3,361 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 14.6% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC owned 1.00% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 484.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $65.79.

