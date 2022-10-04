BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,563 shares of company stock worth $8,272,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

