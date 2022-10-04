Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 2337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Baylin Technologies from C$1.35 to C$1.10 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 914.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$23.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54.
Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.
