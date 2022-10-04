Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Update

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE BAX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.44. 112,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,801. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 2,202.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,029 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after buying an additional 208,650 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 429.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 239,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 194,205 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $11,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

