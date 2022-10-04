Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Shares of DEO traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,200. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $163.50 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.61.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

