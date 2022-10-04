Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases 5,247 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,742 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.5% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.92. 748,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,169,628. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

